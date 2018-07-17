Khamenei criticises Saudi Arabia over Haj management

ANKARA: Iran’s top authority Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has criticised Saudi Arabia over its management of the Haj pilgrimage and called for a fresh investigation into a 2015 crush that killed hundreds, Iranian state TV reported on Monday.

“A fact-finding committee, with Iran´s presence, should be formed to investigate these cruelties. Relevant Iranian authorities should mobilize all legal resources to follow up the tragedy,” Khamenei said in a speech to Iran´s Haj organisers.

“The holy lands of Makkah and Mina belong to all Muslims . . . it does not belong to rulers of Saudi Arabia,” said Khamenei.“Haj is the best opportunity to display that religion and politics cannot be separated . . . the real Haj is a combination of unity and seeking deliverance from infidels,” he said.

Approximately 85,000 Iranians are expected to attend the Haj pilgrimage this year in Islam´s holiest city Makkah. Riyadh severed diplomatic relations in 2016 after Iranian protesters stormed the Saudi embassy in Tehran following the execution of a Shi’ite cleric in Saudi Arabia in January 2016.

Saudi Arabia welcomed President Donald Trump’s decision in May to withdraw the United States from the international nuclear agreement with Iran and to reimpose economic sanctions on its arch-foe Tehran.