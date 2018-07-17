Station Commander launches monsoon plantation drive

Rawalpindi: Station Commander Rawalpindi, President Cantonment Boards, Brig. Shahzad Tanveer launched Monsoon Plantation Campaigns of Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantonment Board here on Monday.

The Station Commander launched the RCB plantation campaign by planting a sapling at Shah Balot Park. Additional Cantonment Executive Officer, Arslan Haider, Horticulturist RCB Sohail, Assistant Secretary Qaiser Mahmood and Garden Branch personnel were present on the occasion.

According to spokesman, the RCB team during plantation campaign would plant saplings at various areas, intersections, schools, parks, graveyards and other public places to beautify the areas and for healthier and sustainable environment.

Brig. Shahzad Tanveer also launched Chaklala Cantonment Board (CCB) Monsoon plantation campaign 2018 here by planting a sapling in Presidency Park.

According to Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) CCB, Naveed Nawaz, over 8,074 saplings under the plantation campaign would be planted in different areas of the cantonment.

Talking to APP, Naveed Nawaz informed that the Monsoon plantation campaign would be completed within a week and 5,874 saplings would be planted on different CCB roads while 1,100 plants would also be distributed among the residents. Similarly, 600 saplings would be planted in schools and colleges and 600 in Chaklala Garrison areas to make the environment green and beautiful, he added.