Teenaged Kashaf’s parents lose their reason for smiling

Kashaf was the happiest anyone could ever be. She had celebrated her 14th birthday with her family and friends on July 12. Three days later, however, her parents’ world came crashing down with a ride at the Askari Amusement Park.

The 16-seater ‘Monster’ at the park in the old Sabzi Mandi area fell apart, killing Kashaf and injuring many others. Citing an initial investigation report, Geo News reported on Monday that the ride collapsed after its bolts broke.

The report suggests the ride fell apart after its ball bearings slipped due to broken bolts. The new ride was opened for trial on Sunday, but then closed right after the accident. Police later shut down the recently opened park.

Apple of their eye

Eldest of six siblings, Kashaf was the apple of her parents’ eye. “She was our reason for smiling,” said the father Abdul Samad after his daughter’s funeral. He announced that he will take the park’s administration to court.

“These parks where money is given more value than human lives should be closed down,” said the mother. The teenager’s funeral prayers were offered at a mosque near her house in Sharfabad.

Kashaf and her siblings had decided to go to the park with their grandparents. At the park she decided to ride the pendulum, whose configuration includes a circular gondola that rotates as it swings back and forth.

An excited Kashaf strapped on for the ride, and it started moving. But soon after, the ride came crashing down, leaving Kashaf dead and over a dozen others injured.

Who owns the park?

When Geo News tried to get in touch with the park’s administration at their office in PECHS, they found it abandoned. However, it has been learnt that renowned industrialist Zubair Tufail owns shares in the park.

Tufail said ‘Monster’ was brought from China, and the Chinese engineers who had installed it have been summoned. Quoting local engineers, he said chances of 20 bolts giving away at the same time are improbable.

The municipal commissioner of District East, in which the Sabzi Mandi locality falls, denied that the Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) owns the park. The KMC has also denied owning the land.

It has been learnt that the park was bought from the KMC in 2004, the same year the old Sabzi Mandi was shifted there from the Super Highway. The municipal body had earlier owned the park’s land.

Two-pronged probe

Karachi Commissioner Saleh Farooqui told the media that the investigation into the incident was two-pronged. “If a criminal element is present, it will be presented during the investigation. The probe will be conducted in a clear-cut manner.”

Farooqui said the inquiry will be completed within three days and the park’s owners will also be made part of the investigation. All possible aid is being provided to the wounded, he added.

Fifteen of the wounded were sent home earlier in the day after being treated. One of the injured, identified as Kifayat, is currently at the Jinnah Hospital and another at the Civil Hospital’s trauma centre.

The commissioner also announced that an investigation is being initiated into all the amusements parks in Karachi. He said that no one has so far been arrested in connection with Sunday’s incident.

Rides in Sindh closed

Farooqui had announced the previous night that the park will remain closed until a full technical check-up is conducted. He explained that legal action will accordingly be initiated against the park administration. He said he will look into how and from whom the park had obtained a no-objection certificate.

Sindh Chief Secretary Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan has formed an investigation committee, led by the East deputy commissioner, and it will submit its report in 24 hours. Khan also ordered closing all the rides at parks across Sindh until their thorough technical inspection is conducted.

Call for suo motu notice

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar has appealed to the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) to take suo motu notice of the incident, added our correspondent. Akhtar said he will file an appeal to the CJP to provide justice to Kashaf’s family.

The mayor said the park does not belong to the KMC, adding that the relevant authorities should take the people responsible for the tragedy to task. Caretaker Sindh chief minister Fazal-ur-Rehman has directed the city commissioner to submit the inquiry report of the Askari Park incident to him within three days.

Rehman said loss of a precious human life can never be compensated, but the government will provide all the required support to the affected families. He added that the provincial administration will bear all the medical expenses of the people injured in the incident.

The PIB Colony police have identified some of the injured as 12-year-old Ayyan (Kashaf’s brother), Ibrahim, Saima, Hifza and Babar Suleman. They have also registered an FIR of the incident against the park’s administration on behalf of the state.