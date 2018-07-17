Only PPP can resolve Lyari’s water shortage issue, says Aseefa

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, a sister of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has said she knows well that the issue of water supply exists in Lyari, and only the Pakistan Peoples Party possesses the capability to resolve this public issue.

Speaking to women activists of the party during a visit to Lyari on Monday, she said the PPP would emerge victorious in the upcoming general elections. Sanam Bhutto, sister of the late prime minister Benazir Bhutto, accompanied her during the visit to Lyari, where Bilawal is contesting elections.

On their arrival, both were given a warm reception by party activists, who chanted slogans in favour of Bilawal. Aseefa also visited the central election office of Bilawal in the area, and reviewed progress in conducting the electioneering campaign.

She said that even the option of desalination of sea water could be utilised in order to resolve the water issue in Lyari on a permanent basis. She urged the women activists of the party to conduct a door-to-door campaign in the locality to spread the political message of Bilawal and former president Asif Ali Zardari among the masses.

She said that the previous PPP government in the province had established units at eight spots of the city, including one in Lyari, to treat on an emergency basis patients of chest pain.

She said that the previous PPP government had established Benazir Bhutto Trauma Centre at the Civil Hospital Karachi for providing free medical services.