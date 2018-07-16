Torres says to ‘give 100 percent’ to Japan’s Sagan Tosu

TOKYO: Former Spain World Cup winner Fernando Torres, who has signed for Japanese side Sagan Tosu, said Sunday he will do his best to lead the team to victory in the J-League.

The former Liverpool, Chelsea and Spain striker, who left Atletico Madrid this summer after returning to his boyhood club in 2015, will wear the number nine shirt for Sagan.“I’m going to give 100 percent. I’ll always work hard,” the 34-year-old Torres told reporters in Tokyo.

“I want to help my team win, which is the most important thing,” he said.Torres said he had received many offers but chose Sagan as they were the first one that showed “true interest.”

He also added that playing at Sagan will be a “challenge” from both a football and cultural point of view.Torres’s transfer to Sagan comes after fellow Spaniard Andres Iniesta signed for J-League rivals Vissel Kobe before the World Cup.