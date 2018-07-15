PML-N leadership booked under ATA

LAHORE: Lahore police on Saturday registered at least 12 FIRs against PML-N leaders and activists, including former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif and former National Assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq.

However, not a single accused person was arrested till the filing of this report. The FIRs were registered under various sections of law, including 7 ATA, 324, 440, 353, 186, 290, 291, 506, 188, 148, 149 and 341 of PPC and under section 6 of the Sound System Regulation Act. They have been accused of attacking security personnel and damaging public property after clashes erupted between PML-N supporters and the police during Nawaz Sharif’s homecoming rally.

DIG Operations Shahzad Akbar said that the leaders and activists of PML-N had not only violated Section 144 imposed under the ECP’s code of conduct for candidates but also left over a dozen policemen injured besides damaging police and public vehicles.

Those who have been nominated in the FIRs also included former federal information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Hamza Shahbaz, Javed Hashmi, Mushahid Hussain, Raja Zafarul Haq, Saira Afzal Tarar, Talal Chaudhry, Kh Salman Rafique, Saiful Malook Khokhar, Afzal Khokhar, Shafi Khokhar, Faisal Saif and others. The DIG said the violent protestors had crossed all limits by subjecting the policemen who were deployed for their own security to torture. He said they had damaged properties in a way that it was their national responsibility.

The cases were registered in the police stations of City, Cantt, Sadar, Iqbal Town and Civil Lines Divisions.

The DIG operations said that nobody would be allowed to usurp the rights of Lahorites.

During the clash of protesters with police at Joray Pul, DSP Qaisar Mushtaq, constables Yasir, Arif, Javed, and Tariq were badly injured in North Cantt police limits.

At Saggian police checkpost, SI Amir Shahzad, Allah Ditta and head constable Qamar were left injured.

At Ravi Toll Plaza, the protesters pelted stones at policemen. As a result, SI Mushtaq, ASI Sarfraz, constable Saddam Hussain, Ali Raza, Shahzad Ashiq, Muhammad Bilal and Zeeshan sustained injuries.

The injured persons were shifted to different hospitals of the City where they are under treatment. The DIG has directed divisional SPs to visit the hospital to inquire after them. The hospital administrations have also been asked to provide maximum health facilities to the injured cops. Some of the accused persons have secured bail from Anti-Terrorism Court.

Meanwhile, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif has threatened not to accept the results if Election 2018 was not conducted fairly and transparently. Addressing a press conference at the PML-N Model Town Secretariat on Saturday, he said holding trial of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz in jail was a mockery of and disgrace to justice. He said the PML-N would utilise all legal options to fight for the rights of Maryam and Nawaz. He said there was no precedence of holding trial inside the prison other than those of terrorists. He said the notification in this regard was a travesty of justice and equivalent to destroying the sanctity of the legal procedure.

Shahbaz condemned the Mastung tragedy and expressed utter grief over the catastrophe. He said he agreed with the ISPR that India could be involved in such heinous activities in Pakistan.

Shahbaz said the way National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had been influencing and manipulating the elections, it is highly likely that the attitude and practices would cast doubts on the entire election process. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the Supreme Court (SC) need to take notice of the situation, lest it is too late to establish elections as credible. “If the 2018 Election is not held with absolute freedom and fairness, the PML-N won’t accept the results and decide its course of action in consensus with other political and democratic forces,” warned the PML-N president.

Shahbaz said the media gave 27/7 coverage when the PTI attacked the sacred Parliament of Pakistan, besieged and invaded PTV, destroyed and ransacked public properties. But, he regretted that a blackout of massive PML-N rally was observed by the media. He said such restraints would not dampen the spirits of PML-N voters.

Shahbaz said that PML-N senior leaders including Raja Zafarul Haq, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Mushahid Hussain Syed and others were booked under sections of Anti-Terrorism Act, which was absolute abuse of authority and beyond the merits of justice.

The PML-N chief congratulated and thanked the party workers, leadership and supporters for successfully holding a massive, yet totally peaceful, rally to welcome their Quaid. It seemed that the entire Lahore had took to the streets to welcome Nawaz Sharif, he claimed.

He said that he could not reach the airport on time because of the lockdowns and blockades, set in the way of the massive rally, which was already moving slowly because of its sheer volume.

Shahbaz lambasted the caretaker government for arresting the PML-N leaders and blocking the party caravans from joining the main rally in Lahore. He said that rallies, led by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and others faced police brutality and were not allowed to join the main procession.