PIMS medics honoured

Islamabad : The Young Doctors Association (YDA) of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has honoured the hospital’s doctors and paramedics involved in kidney transplants.

The hospital used to transplant kidneys at a limited scale in the 90s but it got suspended due to the retirement of the transplant surgeon.

Surgeon Prof Tanveer Khaliq, general physician Prof Rizwan Aziz Qazi, anaesthetists Prof Iqbal Memon and Prof Shafiq Memon, nephrologist Prof Sohail Tanveer and urologist Dr Musharraf Ali Khan participated in transplants.

Shields were given away to them and PIMS Executive Director (ED) Dr Raja Amjad Mehmood during a special ceremony organised by the YDA in the hospital’s main auditorium.