Sat July 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
July 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Soldier martyred in ambush

MIRANSHAH: One soldier embraced martyrdom and another was injured when the vehicle of the security forces was attacked in Mirali tehsil of the North Waziristan tribal district on Friday, sources said.

The sources said the security forces personnel were patrolling the Harmuz area of the Mirali tehsil of the tribal district in a vehicle when attacked by a group of terrorists. A soldier, Aftab, was martyred in the attack while another soldier, Muhammad Khalil, was injured in the incident. The sources said small arms were used in the ambush. The security forces ringed the area and launched a search operation subsequently.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar