Lahore U-16 Boys C’ship from 17th

LAHORE: Sports Board Punjab (SBP) is holding Lahore Division Inter-District Under-16 Boys Championship from July 17 to 20, 2018. Lahore Division Inter-District Under-16 Boys Championship will be held with the collaboration of sports associations under the slogan of ‘Green and Healthy Punjab’ at Nishtar Park Sports Complex. The teams from Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib will feature in badminton, football, hockey, table tennis, taekwondo, volleyball and wrestling competitions during the championship. The badminton, taekwondo, wrestling and table tennis competitions will be held from July 18 to 19 at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall while the volleyball segment of the championship will be contested from July 17 to 19 at the same venue. The hockey event of the championship will be staged at National Hockey Stadium from July 17 to 20 whereas Punjab Stadium will host football matches from July 17 to 20. The competitions of taekwondo will be staged in 45kg, 48kg, 53kg, 55kg, 59kg, 63kg, 68kg and 73kg weight categories while the wrestling championship will be competed in 36kg, 42kg, 46kg, 50kg, 54kg, 58kg, 63kg and 69kg weight categories.