ICMA appoints Ms Javaria Malik as Director Marketing

KARACHI: Ms. Javaria Malik has joined ICMA Pakistan as Director Marketing and Communications. Javaria Malik is an ACCA member and holds Advance Diploma in Management Accounting from CIMA-UK.

Professionally, she has been associated with the education sector for more than 13 years. She is also the Former-Country Head for Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) UK, Pakistan Chapter and has served CIMA for approximately 9 years, during which she has been actively involved in strategic business development as well as growth management of CIMA’s Pakistan market.

She has also served as Country Head for Professional Qualifications Department at Roots Millennium University College. She looked after business development and academics of International University programs at Roots Millennium. As an educationist, she has served as both full-time and part time lecturer for Chartered Accountancy related courses at renowned institutions nationwide.

She has played an active role in developing and inspiring young women in business and corporate sector and has been named as ‘Pond’s Miracle Woman 2016’ for her outstanding career achievements at a young age. She is also serving as a mentor for Unilever’s Advancing Women Empowerment (AWE) Initiative with fellow mentors such as Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy. She has delivered various talks on the subject at national and international forums and has been recognized for her efforts on the same. The management and the National Council of ICMA Pakistan welcomes her on-board.**