8 injured as PML-N, PTI activists clash over issue of displaying banners

FAISALABAD: Eight activists of the PML-N and PTI sustained injuries when they attacked each other over an issue of displaying banners of their candidates at Khan Model Colony on Faisalabad-Jaranwala Road.

Those injured are Usama, Akbar Ali, Muhammad Irshad and Ehtesham of the PTI and Muhammad Faizan, Muhammad Wasim, Muhammad Suleman and Hassan of the PML-N.

Walk ORGANISED: The Population Welfare Department Thursday arranged an awareness walk on importance of family planning to mark the World Population Day. The walk was started from District Council Chowk and culminated at the same spot after passing through the Khaleeq Qureshi road and Chowk Kutchery

Bazaar. Chief Executive Officer of the District Health Authority Dr Zafar Abbas led the walk.

CEO Education Rana Muhammad Shabbir, District Population Welfare Officer Gufran Hussain Saqib Chopra, DHO Dr Muhammad Asif Shehzad, religious leader Pir Siddiqur Rehman and representatives of NGOs also attended the walk.

Talking to reporters, CEO Health Dr Zafar Abbas said increasing population was swallowing our national resources and population should be controlled for durable national development.

He appreciated the initiatives of the population department and said the awareness programme to control population should be expanded at all level.

Later, a seminar was also held at Jinnah Hall Zila Council where speakers highlighted the issues of rapidly increasing population.

District Population Welfare Officer Ghufran Hussain Saqib presented the performance of the department and informed that medical camps, healthy baby shows, poster competitions, media workshops, declamation contests, walks, seminars, ulema conferences and other programme were being held for dissemination of the small family message at every level.

35 BOOKED OVER

TRESPASS: Khurrianwala police Thursday booked 35 people on charges of entering the house of a man illegally.

Umer Hayat of Chak 211/RB told police the accused had entered his house illegally and manhandled his family members.

THREE AWARDED DEATH PENALTY: Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka Thursday awarded death penalty to three accused. Accused Muhammad Saeed and his accomplices of Chak 7/JB of Nishatabad police area had shot dead Farman Ali and Jaffar Hussain over an irrigation water dispute in 2017.

The court also ordered the convicts to pay Rs 500,000 as compensation amount to the members of the bereaved family. The court acquitted eight other accused giving them the benefit of the doubt.