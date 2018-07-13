Seminar on building energy resilient business held

Islamabad : A seminar on ‘Building an Energy Resilient Business, The Business Value of Green Energy’ was held on Thursday, at Islamabad Marriot, says a press release.

The purpose of the event was to create awareness on the importance of energy availability across multiple sectors and bring intelligent solar and storage awareness among stake holders in the market, by informing and educating the guests on how an intelligent solar system is the most resilient energy platform for small, medium and large enterprises.

The event provided awareness of the potential of Sky Electric’s unique intelligent solar and battery systems, which mitigate the risk of lost revenues, business downtime and ever increasing energy costs.

It was attended by a large number of representatives of businesses in the banking, telecom, education, food and beverage, government and defense sectors and small medium businesses and their respective chambers of commerce. The event ended at a very positive note.