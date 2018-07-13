Fri July 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Islamabad

July 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Seminar on building energy resilient business held

Islamabad : A seminar on ‘Building an Energy Resilient Business, The Business Value of Green Energy’ was held on Thursday, at Islamabad Marriot, says a press release.

The purpose of the event was to create awareness on the importance of energy availability across multiple sectors and bring intelligent solar and storage awareness among stake holders in the market, by informing and educating the guests on how an intelligent solar system is the most resilient energy platform for small, medium and large enterprises.

The event provided awareness of the potential of Sky Electric’s unique intelligent solar and battery systems, which mitigate the risk of lost revenues, business downtime and ever increasing energy costs.

It was attended by a large number of representatives of businesses in the banking, telecom, education, food and beverage, government and defense sectors and small medium businesses and their respective chambers of commerce. The event ended at a very positive note.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar