PMDC announces NEB results

LAHORE: The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council on Wednesday announced results of the National Examination Board (NEB) examinations. The exam was for the Pakistani’s who have got their basic medical/dental qualification from abroad.

According to a press release, the exam was conducted by National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) at CMH and AFID, Rawalpindi. The exam was conducted in three steps. Two steps were held earlier and the successful candidates were eligible to appear in the final step exam.

The NEB Step-III exam (OSCE/VIVA) was held on 30 June, 1, 7 and 8 July. A Total of 1,321 candidates were appeared in the exam out of which, 1,066 were declared successful.

The NEB dental exam (OSCE/VIVA) was held on 7 July. Nine candidates were appeared in the exam out of which, eight were declared successful. The exam was a patient based exam. Each candidate was practically assessed on different stations.

Faculty of medical colleges consisting of professors, associate professors and assistant professors were examiners who assessed the candidates. After completing all the steps, successful candidates will be registered with the PM&DC as doctors after getting notification by the Ministry of NHSR&C. President PM&DC visited the exam to ensure transparency in the examination. The examinations results are available on PM&DC website.