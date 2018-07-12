4,589 booked for ECP code of conduct violation

LAHORE: Following the directions of Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, action is being taken in all the districts without any discriminatory against the political workers violating the Election Commission of Pakistan’s code of conduct.

In the last 17 days, Punjab police registered 379 cases against 4,589 individuals. Among those who violated the code of conduct are 949 workers of PTI, 1,512 of PML-N, 251 of PPP while legal action was taken against 1,877 supporters of independent candidates and other political parties.

Likewise, 228 cases were registered under Goonda Act and 281 people were arrested. As many as 629 cases were registered and 1,079 accused arrested under Habitual Offender Act in the last nine days.

The IG has directed all the RPOs and DPOs to ensure implementation of the code of conduct. He said that it was the prime responsibility of police to provide a peaceful environment to the citizens by taking prompt action against anti-social elements.

He ordered the officers concerned to increase the patrolling hours in the surroundings of sensitive areas during election days. He said all possible steps should be taken for safety of the rallies, processions and corner meetings. He ordered strict surveillance of the entry and exit points of the cities. He directed that no inconvenient be caused to the law-abiding citizens.