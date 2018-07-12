IMC wins gold at Asia Pacific skill contest

KARACHI: Indus Motor Company’s (IMC) team has won four medals, at “Asia Pacific Skill Contest 2018” in Thailand, defeating India, among other countries, a statement said on Wednesday.

Asia Pacific Skill Contest is an annual competition, hosted by Toyota Global. This year’s contest, attracted at least 146 contestants, from 12 Toyota affiliated companies of 8 countries in Asia Pacific including IMC (16 members) from Pakistan who displayed their skills and talents on the international platform.

In the category of Team Leader, the bronze medal was won by Rahatullah of paint shop and Yasir Hussain Shah of assembly shop. In the Team Member Category, Haseebullah of assembly shop earned the silver medal, whereas in the group leader category, Zohaib Mehmood of assembly shop won the gold medal.