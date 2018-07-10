Pivac to coach Wales

LONDON: Wayne Pivac will coach Wales when fellow New Zealander Warren Gatland’s 12 year reign comes to an end following the 2019 Rugby World Cup, the Wales Rugby Union announced Monday.

Pivac’s successful tenure at Welsh region Scarlets — last season he guided them to their first European Cup semi-final in a decade — had placed him as favourite to fill the vacancy.Pivac, who also coached Scarlets to a thumping victory over Irish powerhouses Munster to land the 2017 Celtic League title, saw off two fellow New Zealanders — two-time Super Rugby winning coach Dave Rennie, who is presently in charge of Glasgow Warriors, and Scott Robinson.

Martyn Phillips, chief executive of the WRU, said that there should be no complaints after a rigorous selection process which took two years to complete.

Pivac — like All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen a former policeman — will continue as Scarlets boss until the end of the 2018-19 season and will not officially come under WRU employment until July 2019, with Gatland leading Wales into the World Cup.

Pivac, 55, who will be the 23rd Wales national coach since David Nash was appointed head coach in 1967, said he would do as much as possible to protect the legacy of Gatland.

Gatland is a two-time British and Irish Lions head coach, winning one series in Australia and tying with the All Blacks last year. He coached Wales to three Six Nations titles during his reign, including two Grand Slams, though they have now gone five years without winning the championship.

The 54-year-old’s best showing at a World Cup was in an unlucky 9-8 loss to France in the 2011 semi-finals, having played most of the match with 14 players after captain Sam Warburton was sent off in the 19th minute.