Khattak hopes PTI to form govt after winning elections

NOWSHERA: Former chief minister Pervez Khattak said Monday the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would emerge victorious in the 2018 general elections and form government at the Centre and in four provinces.

He was addressing a gathering at the residence of Sangeen Khan and Ali Khan here. Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) provincial leader Niaz Ali Khan, Pakistan People’s Party local leaders Qazi Munirul Haq and Waqarul Haq announced joining the PTI.

A former provincial minister Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel and candidate for PK-63 constituency and Dr Imran Khattak, candidate for NA-26, also addressed the gathering.He said the PTI was voted to power in the 2013 general election to bring about change. “The previous PTI-led provincial government introduced reforms in the education and health sectors and brought about a change which was acknowledged by all,” he went on to add.

Pervez Khattak said that legislation was also carried out to eradicate the menace of usury from the society. The PTI leader said thousands of employees were hired on merit in the Health sector and the hospitals were equipped with the latest equipment.

Pervez Khattak said health card was issued to provide free of cost treatment facilities to the poor sections of the society. He said it was a unique step and was not prevalent before. He said the Police Department was freed from all kinds of political interference and made independent through the Police Act 2017.

Pervez Khattak said that many mosques were solarized and financial aid given to madaradis or seminaries. The former chief minister said recruitment was made in the Education sector through transparent system and teaching of English introduced in the state-run schools in an effort to put an end to the class-based system of education.

Pervez Khattak said the corrupt were facing jails due to the efforts of PTI Chairman Imran Khan. He said the PTI struggle for eliminating corruption would continue. He said the PTI would provide 10 million jobs to unemployed youth if it was voted to power in the next elections. “Five million houses would be built for the homeless persons,” promised the PTI leader who is contesting from two provincial assembly and one National Assembly seats.

Pervez Khattak hoped the PTI would win the majority number of seats and emerge the single largest party in the elections even if all the political parties united against it.