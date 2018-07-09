Rally marks Burhan Wani’s martyrdom anniversary

LAHORE: To mark the second martyrdom anniversary of Burhan Wani, the activist who spearheaded Kashmiri Youth Freedom Movement, Youth Forum for Kashmir Lahore took out a rally from Aiwan-e-Iqbal to Press Club.

Thousands of citizens participated in the rally and remembered the charismatic 23-year-old, who had attracted a huge following on social media. The rally was led by chief organiser Tariq Ehsan Ghouri. People were holding placards and chanting slogans against Indian army and its brutality against innocent Kashmiris in Held Kashmir. Addressing the rally, Ghouri said: “Burhan Wani gave a new hope to Kashmiris’ freedom movement. He is our hero. Indian army is committing worst cruelty against our Kashmiri brothers and sisters.” He urged the international organisations to take notice of the Indian atrocities against Kashmiri people and its attempt to suppress Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination. They imposed Governor’s Rule to manipulate the real demands of innocent Kashmiris. All the Kashmir Hurriyat leaders are under house-arrest. International organisations should put pressure on India to abide by the conventions regarding Kashmiris’ right to freedom, he added. India has about 0.7 million soldiers in Indian occupied Kashmir, where people are fighting for independence. Last month, the UN human rights chief released a report, calling for an investigation into alleged abuses perpetrated by Indian security forces in Kashmir.