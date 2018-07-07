Sat July 07, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 7, 2018

Show-cause notice served on Mansehra district nazim

MANSEHRA: The deputy commissioner has served Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz district nazim with a show-cause notice to explain why he did take part in election campaign of his party’s contenders, otherwise a legal action could be initiated against him.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zubair had served district nazim Sardar Said Ghulam by directives of district returning officer to explain why he did take part in election campaign of PML-N contender for NA and PK constituencies in the district.

The show-cause notice also sought explanation from the district nazim for using official’s resources in electioneering of his party contenders.

“Mr Ghulam visited me following show-cause notice and clarified his position but I asked him to submit a written replay,” Zubair added.

He said that if he was not satisfied as head of district election monitoring team, the case could also be referred to election commission for fine or punishment which could also be the disqualification.

