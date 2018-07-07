70 quack centres sealed in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) while continuing with its crackdown in nine cities sealed another 70 quacks’ centres on Friday.

A spokesperson for PHC said the PHC teams raided quacks’ centres in in Lahore, Faisalabad, Vehari, Pakpattan, Multan, Rawalpindi, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar and Sargodha. The teams were accompanied by officials of the district administration and police.

The teams visited 259 treatment centres and sealed 70 of them, while 81 quacks had quit their businesses.

11 quacks’ centres were sealed in Rawalpindi, nine each in Faisalabad and Vehari, eight each in Pakpattan, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar and Sargodha, while four in Lahore.