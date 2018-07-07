Sat July 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

70 quack centres sealed in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) while continuing with its crackdown in nine cities sealed another 70 quacks’ centres on Friday.

x
Advertisement

A spokesperson for PHC said the PHC teams raided quacks’ centres in in Lahore, Faisalabad, Vehari, Pakpattan, Multan, Rawalpindi, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar and Sargodha. The teams were accompanied by officials of the district administration and police.

The teams visited 259 treatment centres and sealed 70 of them, while 81 quacks had quit their businesses.

11 quacks’ centres were sealed in Rawalpindi, nine each in Faisalabad and Vehari, eight each in Pakpattan, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar and Sargodha, while four in Lahore.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar