751 road accidents in 24 hours

LAHORE : A total of 751 road accidents were reported in the provincial monitoring cell of the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) in all 37 Districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Six lives were lost and 549 injured were shifted to different hospitals of relevant cities.

However, some 290 victims with minor injuries were discharged after provision of first aid by emergency teams.

According to the data, 334 drivers, 18 underage drivers, 121 pedestrians and 391 passengers were among the victims of the accidents.

The statistics showed 202 accidents were reported in Lahore, 68 in Faisalabad and 57 in Multan.

The data further showed 582 motorbikes, 101 auto rickshaws, 69 motorcars, 30 vans, 12 passenger buses, 21 trucks and 98 other types of vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in the accidents.