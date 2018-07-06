Brathwaite century helps Windies turn the screw

NORTH SOUND, Antigua and Barbuda: Kraigg Brathwaite completed a seventh Test century as the West Indies turned the screws on Bangladesh on the second day of the first Test in Antigua on Thursday.

The Windies reached 271 for three in reply to the tourists’ first innings total of 43 at lunch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

They resume in the afternoon session with the phlegmatic opener unbeaten on 121 in partnership with Shai Hope (14 not out) and the home side already ahead by 128 runs with eight first innings wickets in hand.

Under no pressure to accelerate the game after Kemar Roach had led the pacers’ demolition of the tourists for their lowest Test innings total ever on day one, Brathwaite progressed at a snail’s pace.

He added 33 runs in two hours’ play with the West Indies advancing overall by 70 runs from their overnight position of 201 for two.

Nightwatchman Devendra Bishoo was the lone casualty for the hosts as he was bowled by Kamrul Islam for 19.

None of the Bangladeshi seamers have so far been able to come even close to replicating Roach’s outstanding effort on day one.

He returned figures of five for eight — all the wickets coming within the space of 12 balls — to wreck the visitors’ innings after they were put in.

Score Board

West Indies won toss

Bangladesh 1st Innings

Tamim Iqbal c Dowrich b Roach 4

Liton Das c Chase b Cummins 25

Mominul Haque c Hope b Roach 1

Mushfiqur Rahim lbw b Roach 0

*Shakib Al Hasan c Holder b Roach 0

Mahmudullah c Dowrich b Roach 0

†Nurul Hasan c Holder b Cummins 4

Mehidy Hasan Miraz c Smith b Cummins 1

Kamrul Islam Rabbi c Dowrich b Holder 0

Rubel Hossain not out 6

Abu Jayed b Holder 2

Extras 0

Total (all out, 18.4 overs) 43

Fall: 1-10, 2-16, 3-18, 4-18, 5-18, 6-34, 7-34, 8-35, 9-35, 10-43

Bowling: Roach 5-1-8-5; Gabriel 5-0-14-0; Holder 4.4-0-10-2; Cummins 4-2-11-3

West Indies 1st Innings

K C Brathwaite not out 121

D S Smith c Nurul b Jayed 58

K O A Powell c Liton b Mahmudullah 48

D Bishoo b Kamrul 19

S D Hope not out 14

Extras (b 3, lb 4, nb 1, w 3) 11

Total (3 wickets, 96 overs) 271

Yet to bat: R L Chase, †S O Dowrich, *J O Holder, K A J Roach, M L Cummins, S T Gabriel

Fall: 1-113, 2-194, 3-246

Bowling: Jayed 21-6-65-1; Rubel 17-3-44-0; Kamrul 20-3-69-1; Shakib 13-2-27-0; Mehidy 16-3-46-0; Mahmudullah 9-1-13-1

Test debut: Abu Jayed (Bangladesh)

Umpires: Richard Illingworth and Richard Kettleborough (England). TV Umpires: Sundaram Ravi (India). Match Referee: Chris Broad (England)