Plantation drive launched with onset of monsoon

A number of concerned civil society organisations and individuals have combined their resources to launch a tree plantation drive in Karachi with the onset of the monsoon season.

The tree plantation drive, backed by different NGOs and citizens, was launched at a number of spots in the city simultaneously.

The concerned citizens, who want to make Karachi greener and cleaner, welcomed the launching of the drive and a large number of them obtained tree saplings in order to plant them at their favourite spots in the city.

The plantation drive was launched under the aegis of Green Karachi Action Forum (GKAC).

Other associations and individuals who are collaborating with the GKAC in conducting the drive include Act Karachi Youth Association, Billion Tree Project Karachi, National Forum for Environment & Health, Sobia Mansoor, Fizzah Shakeel, Arsalan Mughal, Komail Zaidi, Nadeen Ashraf, Shahbuddin and his volunteers Ambeern Jawad and Younis Siddiqui, and educationist Ghalib Jalees.

The drive was formally launched simultaneously at the locations of PECHS Block-6, two spots of Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Shah Faisal Colony No 2, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Abul Hassan Isphani Road, Federal B Area, Lyari and Orangi Town.

Experts related to forestry and horticulture, leaders, activists and volunteers of the participating organisations were present in large numbers at all these chosen spots for the tree plantation.

Initially the campaign is being conducted to plant 1,000 saplings at 13 spots of the city. The volunteers, activists of the campaign and concerned residents will take care of the plants in future till the time of their maturity.

Saplings for the plantation drive have been donated by Abdul Rafeeh, who is the custodian of Aladin Park, Karachi.