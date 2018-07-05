Thu July 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
July 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Indonesian CG meets SBI chairperson

KARACHI: Indonesian Consul General Totok Prianamto called on Sindh Board of Investment (SBI) Chairperson Naheed Memon on Wednesday and discussed trade and business ties, a statement said.

x
Advertisement

Memon briefed the consul general about the investment opportunities in Pakistan, especially in Sindh. She highlighted various sectors of investment such as mining, food and health, medical equipment, education, hospitality, and tourism.

The Indonesian consul general said they are arranging a seminar in Karachi to highlight the Indonesian palm oil industry. Memon appreciated the idea of seminar and assured SBI's full cooperation as a strategic partner in holding it, the statement said.

Later, the Indonesian consul general thanked the SBI chairperson for extending cooperation and said that Sindh is very important for them because of two ports. He also extended his full support to boast business and investment ties between the two countries.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar