Indonesian CG meets SBI chairperson

KARACHI: Indonesian Consul General Totok Prianamto called on Sindh Board of Investment (SBI) Chairperson Naheed Memon on Wednesday and discussed trade and business ties, a statement said.

Memon briefed the consul general about the investment opportunities in Pakistan, especially in Sindh. She highlighted various sectors of investment such as mining, food and health, medical equipment, education, hospitality, and tourism.

The Indonesian consul general said they are arranging a seminar in Karachi to highlight the Indonesian palm oil industry. Memon appreciated the idea of seminar and assured SBI's full cooperation as a strategic partner in holding it, the statement said.

Later, the Indonesian consul general thanked the SBI chairperson for extending cooperation and said that Sindh is very important for them because of two ports. He also extended his full support to boast business and investment ties between the two countries.