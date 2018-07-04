Contempt pleas against Abbasi, Fawad: LHC CJ asked for forming larger bench

RAWALPINDI: The Lahore High Court Pindi bench Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan accepted two new contempt applications Tuesday against former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry and dispatched them to Lahore High Court chief justice for forming larger bench.

Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan during the hearing remarked that because the applications are filed on a serious nature issue so it would be better to dispatch them to the LHC chief justice.

Riaz Anjum a resident of Rawalpindi had filed a plea against the former primer through his lawyer Farooq Awan whereas an application against the PTI spokesperson was filed by High Court Bar Association members.

The court while declaring both the applications important referred them to the Lahore High Court chief justice with recommendation of formation of a larger bench.