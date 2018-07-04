Harban-Bhasha in Kohistan district gets tehsil status

PESHAWAR: In exercise of the powers conferred by Section-6 Sub-Section(1) and (2) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Land Revenue Act, 1967 (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Act XVII of 1967), the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has declared Harban-Bhasha area in Kohistan district as tehsil with immediate effect.

“The said area shall have the status of tehsil and shall consist of two wards and eight village councils,” said a handout, adding, “Harban-Bhasha shall consist of two union councils/wards namely Sazeen and Harban while union council Sazeen shall consist of village councils namely Sazeen, Shuri Nala, Sumer Nala and Shatyal village and Harban Union Council shall consist of village councils namely Harban, Dargah, Basha and Ghee.”