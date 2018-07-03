Likhay Jo Khat Tujhay

An event titled ‘Likhay Jo Khat Tujhay’, featuring rendition of fictional and original letters from Urdu literature that will be read by Sania Saeed and Tajdar Zaidi, will be held from August 31 to September 2 at the Zia Mohyeddin Theatre of the National Academy of Performing Arts. Call 021-35969301 for more information.