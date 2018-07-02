Nawaz showing enmity not me: Nisar

ISLAMABAD: Former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar said on Sunday that Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Nawaz Sharif has been showing enmity, not him.

The disgruntled PML-N leader was speaking to Geo News where he alleged that the PML-N gave tickets to those who verbally abused Nawaz.

Nisar said that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said to him before going to London that the party ticket issue was resolved. He further said that now he has taken a separate path from the PML-N and there is no going back.

Nisar said that he only asked the party leadership to not go into confrontation with the judiciary and Army. “When did I speak against the party? When did I not stand with the PML-N?” he asked.

While addressing a rally in Chakri on Saturday, Nisar decried disloyalty of Nawaz Sharif. He claimed that despite having supported him for 34 years, the PML-N leader forgot him.

During a recent interview with Geo News PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif also admitted his disassociation with Nisar for the first time.

The former Punjab chief minister said that he had a friendly relation with Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan however regretted that the two of them have dissociated with each other. Nisar will be contesting from constituencies NA-63, NA-59, PP-10 and PP-12 in the forthcoming polls as an independent candidate. He has been allotted the symbol of a jeep for the upcoming general election