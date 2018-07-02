Govt asked to withdraw POL price hike

TOBA TEK SINGH: Local political leaders have criticised the federal caretaker government for undue hike in petroleum prices.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf central vice president Chaudhry M Ashfaq said the caretaker setup had no right to put burden on the poor masses by increasing petroleum products’ prices, as it had the mandate of just few weeks.

Awami Workers Party district president and candidate from PP-121, Zubair Chaudhry said the rates of commodities will definitely increase following the POL price-hike. He demanded forthwith withdrawal of the hike in prices. PPP district president and former provincial minister for women development, Begum Neelam Jabbar Chaudhry also criticised the government for its anti-people policies. She said the recent increase in petrol prices will unleash inflation upon the poor people. Irrigation employees union leader Allah Bakhsh Sial demanded the government to revert this decision immediately.