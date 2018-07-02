People of merged tribal district assured of jobs

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Dost Muhammad Khan has said the caretaker setup will provide relief to the people of newly merged tribal districts and create maximum opportunities of employment for them.

He was speaking to a delegation of Mohmand Chamber of Commerce and Peshawar Chamber of Commerce and Industries at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat Peshawar, said an official handout.

Minister for Industries Sanaullah, Minister for Energy and Power Fazal Ellahi, Economic Zones Development and Management Company chief, administrative secretaries of the relevant departments and other officers attended the meeting.

The chief minister directed to plan the introduction of new technologies in the local industries of the merged tribal areas, including training institutions for the local labourers of these districts.

Dos Muhammad Khan directed the officials to identify plots for the chamber of small traders in the industrial states. He assured to provide maximum relief to the trader community. However, he said the promoting the tax culture was indispensable for the uplift of the economy.

The delegation demanded special economic zones in the merged districts. The chief minister directed the officials to select a reasonable site and said he would give guidelines to the elected government to establish an economic zone.