Commission tells federal, provincial depts to join hands for cleaning fish harbours

The Supreme Court-supported judicial commission looking into reasons why the people of Sindh did not have clean drinking water, better sanitation and a healthy environment ordered on Saturday the cleaning of Karachi and Korangi fish harbours, and directed all federal and provincial departments concerned to join hands for this project.

The commission, headed by Justice (retd) Amir Hani Muslim, had earlier taken notice of the pollution due to the direct discharge of industrial and municipal waste from different parts of the city into the sea.

Chief Secretary (CS) Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan, Livestock and Fisheries Secretary Dr Fazlullah Pechuho, representatives of Karachi Port Trust and Port Qasim Authority and Commander Karachi Rear Admiral Asif Khaliq appeared before the court to discuss marine pollution and municipal and industrial waste across West Wharf as well as Karachi and Korangi fish harbours.

The commission observed marine pollution went unchecked thereby causing significant harm to marine life and the shipping industry. As a result of this, fish exports have also suffered.

The CS informed the commission that a task force had been formed consisting of stakeholders from federal and provincial governments chaired by Dr Fazlullah. Khan said that steps would be taken to minimise marine contamination.

Keeping in mind the enormity and countless elements of the task at hand, the commission noted that the CS and other secretaries concerned should take the lead and devise the way forward.

It emphasised the cleaning of harbours before working on curbing the dumping of solid waste, untreated industrial effluent and disposal of sewage waste into the sea. It observed that steps in this direction had already been taken and some of the required facilities were in the execution phase.

It was reiterated that all departments and ministries concerned need to work together to make this happen. The commission mentioned that it will supervise the entire exercise and personally visit the identified areas to be cleaned on July 2.

Earlier, the commission observed that a briefing from Commander Karachi’s representative on harbour pollution was terrible and the inaction on the part of different stakeholders has multiplied the issue.

It was noted that none of the departments concerned performed their duties with regard to putting an end to harbour pollution, which was increasing by the day. The commission stated that this negligence has resulted in a great loss for the national economy because of reduced exports and also the sanctions imposed by the European Union and United States of America on the export of fishing.

The commission noted that the most disturbing aspect was the constant flow of untreated waste, which was permanently damaging the marine life. It added that national strategic platforms were also threatened by this destruction and filth in the harbours.