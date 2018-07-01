Imran Farooq murder case: Scotland Yard chief admits UK, Pakistan breakdown

LONDON: Scotland Yard’s chief Cressida Dick has admitted that complexities and breakdown of communication exist between Pakistan and Britain about the murder investigation of Dr Imran Farooq, the former senior leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) who was killed here eight years ago.

Appearing before the Home Affairs Select Committee where she was questioned on Dr Imran Farooq’s case by Labour MP Naz Shah, the Metropolitan Police chief said that “there are and there have been some very complex issues” to be resolved between the two countries.

Naz Shah, who is a member of the Home Affairs Select Committee, asked the police chief that she felt “embarrassed” when people asked her in UK and in Pakistan as to why Dr Imran Farooq’s murder case had not been resolved and whether the MQM founder enjoyed impunity from the British justice system.

Cressida Dick said that investigation into Dr Imran Farooq’s case continues. “We have put an enormous amount of resources into the investigation. We are absolutely determined that we will bring the murderers of Dr Imran Farooq to justice.

There are and have been some very complex issues to be resolved. This is a murder which has very strong overseas connections. We are working very closely with the Foreign Office and other authorities to try to progress this case. We will do everything in our power to try to bring the murderers to justice. We have taken action and brought the file to the CPS (Crown Prosecution Service).”

Cressida Dick told the committee while she worked at the Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO), she came to know about the concern that exists amongst parts of the communities in the UK and Pakistan “about what has happened”.

She added: “We will seek to uphold the law and we are absolutely determined to try to bring those responsible to justice.”

Naz Shah MP told this correspondent that justice in the case of Dr Imran Farooq is important because his widow Shumaila Imran Farooq and sons Aalishan and Wejdaan live in poverty and have no one to look after them.

She said evidence available with her showed Dr Imran Farooq’s widow had not been looked after following the murder of her husband. She said that Shumaila Imran Farooq and her sons deserve justice and eight long years have passed while they continue to wait for trial of the killers.

“They deserve justice and I will continue to raise voice for them,” said Labour MP from Bradford. She said that Dr Imran Farooq’s widow lives in a council home with her two sons.