NAB has no political agenda: chairman

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Friday maintained that it has no political agenda and is working under the law of the land that empowers him to investigate the cases on merit. He has already stated that there will be no injustice done with anyone, but those who involved in corruption and corrupt practices will not be let off the hook and action will be taken against them as per law.

The NAB issued a list of politicians, bureaucrats, government functionaries, businessmen and others etc who are facing NAB's complaint verification, inquiries, investigations and references as per law.

The NAB list includes names of the former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, former Prime Minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi, former Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz, former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, former Chief Minister of Balochistan Aslam Khan Raisani, former Chairman EOBI Zafar Iqbal Gondal, former Chairman Pakistan Steel Mills Moeen Aftab, former Secretary Establishment Ismail Qureshi, former Secretary Shahid Rafi, former Secretary Social Welfare, former IGP KP Malik Naveed, GM Pak Railways Saeed Akhtar, former ChairmanOgra Tauqir Sadiq, former Chairmen FBR Ali Arshad Hakeem, Abdullah Yousuf and Salman Siddique, former Finance Secretary Balochistan Mushtaq Raisani, former Chairman NICL Ayaz Khan Niazi, former MD PTDC Mir Shah Jahan Kehtran , former Minister for Food Balochistan Asfand Yar Khakar, former Chairman Evacuee Trust Property Board Asif Hashmi, former Advisor to Prime Minister Asma Arab Alamgir and former Minister for Communication Arab Alamgir Khan, former Vice Chancellor Bahuddin University Khawaja Alqama, Zafar Iqbal, Saadat Anwar (MPA), former Finance Minister and former Chairman BDA, Chief Engineer C&W Department, Peshawar, Zard Ali Khan, DG SBCA Manzoor Qadir, former Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani, Mian Mansha, former Minister for Petroleum Dr Asim Hussain, Minister for Information Sindh Sherjeel Inam Memon, former Secretary Health Fazal Pecheheo, former Secretary Information Sindh Zulfiqar Shalwani, former Chief Secretary Siddiq Memon, former Secretary Land Utilisation Shahzar Shahmoon, former Mayor Karachi Mustafa Kamal, former Minister for Law Sindh Zia Lanjar, former Minister for Land Utilisation Pir Sibghaullah Pagara, former MD Fisheries Sindh Nisar Morai, Iqbal Z Ahmad, Nawab Wasan (MNA), former MD SSGCL Azeem Iqbal Siddiqi, former MD SBCA Nasir Abbas, VC Sindh University Nazir Somoro, Former Governor State Bank of Pakistan Ashraf Wathra, former MD PSO Imran ul Haq, director Fateh Textile Mills Gohar Ullah, Irfan Puri of Irfan Puri Industries, former Minister Sindh Rauf Siddiqi with regards Safe City Project Karachi, Ali Raza, Agha Masood Abbas, former IG Police Sindh Ghulam Haider Jamali, CEO PIDC Khalid Chadda, former DIG Larkana Sian Rakhio Merani, Managing Director Port Qasim Authority Abdul Sattar Dero, former federal minister Liaquat Ali Jatoi, President National Bank of Pakistan Saeed Ahmad Khan, former Chief Minister KP, former Chief Minister Punjab, former Chief Minister Sindh, former Chief Executive AEDB Arif Alludin, former Consultant Basharat Hussain, former Chairmen of CDA Farkhand Iqbal and Imtiaz Inayat Ilahi, former Secretary Workers Iftikhar Raheem, Monis Ilahi, Ch Pervaiz Ilhai, former Home Minister Sindh Sohail Anwar Sial, Capt Safdar (MNA), former Advisor Ameer Muqam, former Minister Balochistan Izhar Hussain Khoso, former Balochistan Minister Shaikh Jaffar Khan, former Forest Minister Abdullah Babat (Balochistan) and former chairman KASB Bank Nasir Ali Shah, former MNA Syed Nasir Ali Shah, former Director General Quetta Development Authority Noor Ahmad Peerkani, former Minister for Inter-provincial Harmony Riaz Hussain Pirzada, former DG PSB Akhtar Nawaz Gunjeera, former Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Lt Gen (retd) Javed Ashraf Qazi, former Secretary Railways Lt Gen (retd) Saeeduz Zafar, former GM Railways Khursheed Ahmed Khan, former member Pakistan Railways Brig (retd) Akhtar Ali, former Minister Sindh Muhammad Adil Siddiqui, former Finance Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar and others.