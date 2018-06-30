ICC launches app to battle corruption

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council’s (ICC) latest means to battle corruption in the game is an Integrity app that will be available to players, officials and support staff at all levels of the game and across all formats.

The app will “give anyone in the game easy access to information they need to tackle issues relating to anti-corruption and anti-doping”, the ICC said on Friday.While the app will serve as an information source, it will also provide those in the game a secure platform to report any suspicious incidents or behaviour related to corruption or doping. Players and officials were first made aware of the app at a soft launch during the U19 World Cup in New Zealand in January. India U19 coach Rahul Dravid said he found the app useful, and encouraged all those involved with the game to download it.

“It’s fantastic to see that the ICC has come up with an Integrity App,” Dravid said.“It’s got a lot of information on anti-doping and anti-corruption. You can make a report about anything that you notice that is untoward.”Eoin Morgan, the England limited-overs captain, also felt that the app would help keep cricket clean.“It is great that the new ICC Integrity App is now available,” he said.