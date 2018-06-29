US to Iranian protesters: ‘World hears you’

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sent a message of support on Wednesday to Iranians taking part in strikes and protests against their government. “The people of Iran are tired of the corruption, injustice, and incompetence from their leaders. The world hears their voice,” Pompeo wrote. “The Iranian government is squandering its citizens’ resources,” he said, “whether its adventurism in Syria, its support for Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis, or its ambitions for wastefully expanding its nuclear program, it will only add to the suffering of the people of Iran.”