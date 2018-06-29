N fowleri claims another life

A 26-year-old man became the latest victim of Naegleria fowleri, the brain-eating amoeba, in Karachi, Geo News reported Thursday.

The man, who lived in the Shadman Society area of Malir, passed away at a private hospital. His identity was not released immediately. It is the second death from the brain-eating amoeba in Karachi this month, and third of the year.

On June 4, a 16-year-old girl became the second victim of primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), caused by the dreaded single-celled amoeba known as Naegleria fowleri, at a private hospital in Karachi, said Sindh Health Department officials.

The victim, a resident of North Nazimabad, was taken to the Aga Khan University Hospital on May 30 with complaints of severe headache, high-grade fever, nausea and vomiting, said the officials, adding that the girl died on Sunday during treatment.