Thu June 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

BR
Bureau report
June 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

ANP leaders mourn party candidate’s death

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) leadership has expressed grief over the demise of the party senior vice-president and candidate for the PK-34 constituency in Mansehra, Aurangzeb Khan.

x
Advertisement

Through a statement issued here from Bacha Khan Markaz, the ANP leadership said the deceased was a committed party worker and had devoted his life to the well-being of the people.

ANP president Asfandyar Wali Khan in his statement said the services of Aurangzeb Khan for the people and party would be remembered for a long time. Aurangzeb Khan died of cardiac arrest in his native area Mansehra.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar