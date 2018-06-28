Samiullah slams PHF after 4-0 loss to Holland

ISLAMABAD: Flying horse Samiullah who has been considered as the best forward country has produced expressed his utter shock and surprise over heavy investment and zero results in hockey, saying that that during last three years not a single fresh brick was placed to build the future of national game.

Talking to The News following yet another loss this time against Holland 4-0, Sami said he was surprised the way things had been handled by the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF).

“I have yet to see a single positive result in hockey at Asian or world level. Pakistan hockey has been dragged to lowest ebb in these three years. No one cares about the improvement and this is evident from the fact that no attempt has been made to build the future of this national game.”

Pakistan lost to India 0-4 and was even defeated by totally new look Australian team 1-2 and then beaten by Holland 0-4 in three matches the team has played.

“Look at the margin of defeats. We scored just one and conceded ten goals so far. Holland team that was beaten by Argentina on the opening proved too good for Pakistan. I am amazed the way PHF is spending money on the team and coaches and the way results are coming.”

Sami said that almost eighty percent players representing Pakistan are those who had been in the business for the last ten years. “Two Irfans, Shafqat Rasool, Imran Butt, Tauseeq, Rashid, Rizwan Senior, Imad Butt, Umar Bhutta and Arsalan Qadir are the same players who were there in the team ten years back. What new the current PHF has added. They have done nothing to improve the plight and are only there to have a good time.” Sami questioned the wisdom in establishing the camp three weeks prior to the start of Champions Trophy in Holland.

“Why the PHF made heavy investment on establishing camp in Holland? Is the tax-payers money is meant for joyrides and having a good time. If three weeks of training in Holland fetches you just one goal in three matches that means the federation as well as coaching staff are not capable of delivering,” he said.

Sami said that Pakistan team has hired foreign coach and trainer on heavy amount. “Look at Indian hockey. The team has beaten Argentina and Pakistan and is being trained by a local Indian coach. Foreign coach hardly matters when the federation has got no vision. The actual fault lies with federation that has got no vision and sincerity to do the job in an honest and affective way.”

Sami called on the government to look into expenditures and earnings of the PHF. “Before it gets too late, the government should make required changes in the PHF set up to help hockey stand on its feet.”

Earlier on Tuesday night Pakistan faced another defeat in the Champions Trophy as Netherlands thrashed the green-shirts 4-0. The win against Pakistan meant the Dutch topped the table. The Oranje scored two goals, both in the second and fourth quarters, with Robbert Kemperman and Valentin Verga giving the Dutch a 2-0 advantage ahead of half-time before Thijs van Dam and Mirco Pruijser completed the win over Pakistan. Pakistan lost their opening game of the tournament to rivals India 4-0. The clubbing by India was followed by another loss, this time to top-ranked team Australia 2-1.

