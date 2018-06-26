Sardar Amjad Khosa to contest from NA-190

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Leaving his stronghold of Taunsa Sharif from where he has thrice been elected as MNA, Sardar Amjad Khosa quit that constituency and decided to fully focus on NA-190 against PTI contestant Sardar Zulfiqar Ali Khan Khosa.

Political analysts believe the constituency will experience tough contest between both the candidates. Sardar Amjad Farooq Khan Khosa started his political career as vice chairman Zila Council, Dera Ghazi Khan and was elected as MPA for the first time in 1985, second time in the 1988 general election on the ticket of Islami Jamhoori Ittehad (IJI) and third time as an independent contestant in 2008 general elections when he developed differences with Sardar Zulfiqar Ali Khan Khosa.

In 1990, he was elected as MNA when the IJI awarded him the ticket against Khawaja Kamaluddin Anwar from NA-132. In the 1993 general elections, he had contested election from the platform of the PML-N but could not succeed. In 1997, he was again elected as MNA by defeating Sardar Mansoor Ahmed Khan Leghari. Keeping himself associated with the PML-N in the 2002 general elections, he lost the seat against his arch rival Khawaja Sheraz Mehmood.

He faced the critical time in 2008 when the PML-N did not award him the ticket following his rift with Sardar Zulfiqar Ali Khan Khosa and he chose to contest the election as an independent candidate from NA-171 and PP-242. Although he lost the National Assembly seat but was elected as MPA.

Later, his understanding and affiliation with the PML-N improved in 2013. At that time, Sardar Zulfiqar Ali Khan Khosa was facing the indifferent attitude from the PML-N high-ups and elected as MNA against Khawja Sheraz Mehmood.

The PML-N workers and supporters are of the view that it is very strange of him of leaving the constituency after the nomination of the candidates and when the party is facing the hard times.