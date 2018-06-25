Indonesia identifies location of sunken ferry

JAKARTA: Indonesia´s search and rescue team has located the sunken ferry in Sumatra´s Lake Toba, an official said on Sunday, after the vessel sank in a bad weather nearly a week ago with almost 200 people onboard.

The hydrographic survey “identified” the ferry 450 metres (1,476 feet) deep in the water, not far from where it sank on Monday, said Nanang Henky Suharto, an executive director at PT Mahakarya Geo Survey, a firm involved in the search. “We have found the suspected position”, Suharto said after the survey located a structure underwater similar to the build of the boat. Suharto added that further investigation by deploying underwater drones will be required to confirm the findings. “Due to the depth, divers cannot be deployed,” he said.—Reuters