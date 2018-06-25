Work to begin on Bhara Kahu Housing Scheme phase II soon

Islamabad : Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) has attained approval from the Ministry of Housing and Works to start development work in Bhara Kahu Housing Scheme Phase-II.

The approval was made during a meeting of executive committee which works under the chairmanship of Secretary Ministry of Housing and Works, an official of the ministry told this agency.

He said the committee directed to launch the project only on the land owned by the joint venture firm for Bhara Kahu Housing Scheme Phase- II.

The firm owns 67,000 kanals land for the scheme, he added.

He said that development work on the project was put on halt on orders of Supreme Court, which has lately announced that shamlat land will not be used for this project.

However, the foundation has completely failed to inaugurate any housing society for the federal government employees during the last five years.