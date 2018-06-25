LGH meeting: Preventive measures against dengue urged

LAHORE: Post Graduate Medical Institute and Lahore General Hospital Principal Prof Aagha Shabeer Ali has said more than a medical problem, dengue fever is a social issue which can be countered by combined efforts of all segments of society who should put in their efforts to promote cleanliness, hygiene and sanitations in addition to sensitising the masses about the importance of preventive measures against dengue.

“The dengue workers and professionals associated with the medical sector should play their leading role to eradicate this menace from our country,” the principal said while chairing a meeting held in connection with reviewing the arrangements to control dengue, according to a press release issued here on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by LGH Medical Superintendent Dr Mahmood Salah ud Din, Nursing Superintendent Razia Bano and senior doctors of different departments. The principal said the administrative doctors should ensure availability of anti dengue medicines in sufficient quantity and fitness of medical equipment.

The risk of dengue larva growth increases during rainy season, therefore, indoor and outdoor surveillance of wards, parking places, waiting rooms, toilets, low-lying areas and other public places must be ensured, he said.