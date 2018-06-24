MMA leaders unveil election manifesto today

PESHAWAR: Mutahidda Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa senior vice-president Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said the alliance would unveil its election manifesto at a gathering in the provincial capital today.

Speaking at a news conference here on Saturday, he said that this would be the beginning of the MMA’s election campaign.

Mushtaq Ahmad, who is provincial head of Jamaat-e-Islami, said that MMA leaders Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Sirajul Haq, Prof Sajid Mir, Maulana Anas Noorani, Allama Sajid Naqvi and other leaders would address the meeting.