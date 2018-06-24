Bodies of two drowned kids recovered

Print Story
Karachi: The bodies of two children who drowned off Gadani beach on Friday were recovered on Saturday.
Six members of a family hailing from Karachi’s Lyari area had died by drowning during a picnic at Gadani on Friday.
