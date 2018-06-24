Sun June 24, 2018
Karachi

P
PPI
June 24, 2018

Share

Bodies of two drowned kids recovered

Karachi: The bodies of two children who drowned off Gadani beach on Friday were recovered on Saturday.

Six members of a family hailing from Karachi’s Lyari area had died by drowning during a picnic at Gadani on Friday.

