Trial court is foundation: PM

ISLAMABAD: A batch of 41 under-training (Pre-Service) Civil Judges/Judicial Magistrates from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Academy Friday called on Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasir-ul-Mulk at PM’s Office.

PM welcomed the newly inducted judicial officers and congratulated them on their induction into judiciary.

Interacting with the under-training Civil Judges/Judicial Magistrates, he said that the trial court is the foundation of and the judges need to be extra careful in dispensing justice to the people at these courts.

He also briefed the officers about the functions and mandate of the caretaker government. He appreciated the efforts of past and present management of the KP Judicial Academy for their valuable contribution towards development of Judicial Academy and ensuring quality training of the newly inducted judicial officers. Later, he answered various questions of the trainee officers.