‘Caretaker govt preparing four-month budget’

LAHORE: The caretaker government is preparing provincial budget for the next four months, about which, an important announcement will be made soon.

This was said by Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Food and Planning & Development Sardar Tanvir Ilyas during informal interaction with senior journalists of the metropolitan. The issue of announcing budget was discussed in the cabinet meeting, he said, adding it was the right of the interim set-up to prepare budget.

To a question about the development work being carried out in the province, especially in the provincial metropolis, he said work on all developmental projects and schemes would continue as usual and no obstacle will be posed in the process of development in the province.

“The purpose of holding this informal meeting with journalists is to take them on board regarding our sincere and honest efforts to make the administration free of biases and political inclination during our tenure”, he said.

“Our priority is to perform and achieve best in short period of time, aiming at ensuring public service delivery on part of the institutions. Positive and constructive role of the interim government for holding one of the most fair and transparent elections in the history of the country is of vital importance and that is what we are here for”, the minister said.

In response to the queries of the journalists, the provincial minister said that interim government always followed the instructions of the Election Commission regarding all affairs particularly transfers and postings. Sardar Tanvir Ilyas termed the role of the media the important in sensitising and spreading awareness about the election process. “We will continue to transfer officers according to the recommendations of Election Commission of Pakistan”, he maintained.

Planning Additional Secretary Dr Ghazanfar Ali, Agriculture Marketing Special Secretary Silwat Saeed, Planning & Development Senior Chief Javed Iqbal and Food Additional Director Arif Raza were also present on the occasion.