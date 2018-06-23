10 pc women voting termed ‘must’

BARA: A senior official of Bara tehsil said on Friday that 10 percent votes of women would be necessary in NA-44 constituency otherwise the election result would be annulled.

Speaking at a meeting held regarding election code of conduct for the NA-44 constituency candidates, Returning Officer and Bara Assistant Commissioner Asmatullah Wazir said that the parties' candidate or independents would give applications to administration three days before holding any big gathering in Bara.

The official said the gathering of the any party should be inside a boundary wall while the vehicles would not parked on the roadsides. "We will provide security to big gatherings of all candidates," he said. The official added that the administration would not provide security to the candidate but it his own responsibility during a corner meeting.

"The car rally in election campaign will not be allowed in Bara," Asmatullah Wazir said. He said the weapon and ammunition would not be allowed. "Up to Rs4 million can be spent on election campaign, according to the election commission's order," he said, adding that nobody would be allowed to hoist a party flag on the government property. Assistant Election Commissioner for Khyber district Umar Daraz was also present on the occasion.