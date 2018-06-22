Fri June 22, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 22, 2018

Woman killed in crossfire

LAHORE: A woman was killed in crossfire between two groups in Batapur police limits Thursday. The victim’s identification has yet to be made. Body was shifted to the morgue for autopsy. No case was registered till the filing of this report.

Criminal arrested : Gulberg investigation police arrested a criminal carrying Rs5 lakh head money. He was identified as Kashif from Kasur.

