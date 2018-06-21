Celebrated writer Mushtaq Yusufi passes away

KARACHI: Renowned Urdu satirist, humorist and author Mushtaq Ahmed Yusufi passed away here on Wednesday after a brief ailment. He was 94.

The celebrated writer was admitted to a hospital after contracting pneumonia a few days ago.

He was put on the ventilator after his condition worsened. Doctors pronounced him dead on Wednesday.

Yusufi was born to a learned family of Rajasthan’s district Tonk on August 4, 1921. His father Abdul Karim Khan Yusufi was chairman of Jaipur Municipality, and later he was made speaker of Jaipur Legislative Assembly. He did his master’s in philosophy from Agra University and LLB from Aligarh Muslim University.

He arrived in Karachi after independence and got employment in a bank. He was awarded Quaid-e-Azam Memorial Medal for distinguished services in banking.

Yusufi served the Urdu literature throughout his life and in recognition of his literary services the Government of Pakistan bestowed upon him Sitara-e-Imtiaz and Hilal-e-Imtiaz.

He also received the Pakistan Academy of Letters Award for Best Book in 1990. He had authored five bestsellers: Chiragh Talay, Khakam-ba-Dahan, Zarguzasht, Aab-i-Gum and Sham-e-Shair-e-Yaaraan.

Co-Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Asif Ali Zardari, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s convener Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Sindh President Shah Muhammad Shah and other leaders have expressed sorrow over his death.

Literary circles have also expressed deep grief over his death and acknowledged his literary services.

Meanwhile, Chief Election Commissioner Justice (R) Sardar Muhammad Raza Wednesday expressed deep grief over the death of Yusufi and sympathised with the bereaved family.

In a statement, he said Yusufi’s services in the field of Urdu literature would always be remembered and the vacuum caused by his death would not be filled.