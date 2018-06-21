Wawrinka rocked by Queen’s blow

LONDON: Stan Wawrinka’s Wimbledon preparations suffered a blow as the Swiss star crashed to a 7-5, 6-7 (3/7), 6-1 defeat against Sam Querrey at Queen’s Club on Wednesday.

Wawrinka has struggled to return to peak form since sustaining a left knee injury last year that required two operations and wiped out the second half of the Swiss star’s season.He faded badly in the final set against Querrey as the American world number 13 condemned the 33-year-old to his seventh defeat in his last nine ATP Tour matches.

It is a major setback for Wawrinka ahead of the July 2 start of Wimbledon, where he has never made it past the quarter-finals.Querrey, who won Queen’s in 2010, will play Croatian top seed Marin Cilic or Luxembourg’s Gilles Muller in the quarter-finals.

American prodigy Frances Tiafoe moved into his first ATP Tour grass-court quarter-final with a 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 win against Argentina’s Leonardo Mayer.Tiafoe, ranked 62nd, is looking to add a second ATP title to his maiden success at Delray Beach in February.The 20-year-old out-lasted Mayer to stop the world number 38 building on his surprise first round victory against third seed Kevin Anderson.